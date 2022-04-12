Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Timken by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Timken by 533.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Timken during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Timken by 3,294.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Timken in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.78.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $55.98 on Tuesday. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $55.32 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.77.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). Timken had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.05%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

