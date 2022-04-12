Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 427.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OLED. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.56.

OLED opened at $149.00 on Tuesday. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $128.21 and a 12 month high of $239.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

