Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.29 Million Stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Semtech were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Semtech by 156.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 848,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,126,000 after acquiring an additional 517,200 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Semtech in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,329,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,009,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 47.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,272,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,227,000 after acquiring an additional 411,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Semtech by 130.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 353,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,490,000 after acquiring an additional 200,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SMTC shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $60.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,753,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $98,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,061,938 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

