Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 1,212.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKL. StockNews.com began coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,443.33.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,477.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,155.00 and a 12-month high of $1,513.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,343.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,285.20.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $16.53 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 76.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total value of $2,218,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,920. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Profile (Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.