Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Alliant Energy by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.61. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.80 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

