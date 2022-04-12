Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,284 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 71,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 7,835 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $6,052,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $73.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.11. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $56,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,005 shares of company stock worth $4,679,904. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.