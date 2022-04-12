Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 22,507 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,507 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Clarivate by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Clarivate in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Clarivate by 10.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Clarivate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Clarivate Plc has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average is $19.81.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $560.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.48 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. Clarivate’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $226,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLVT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays downgraded Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

