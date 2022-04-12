Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,564 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FE. Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

FE stock opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.54 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average is $40.63.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

