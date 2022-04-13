-$0.01 EPS Expected for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) will post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is $0.04. Evolent Health also reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Evolent Health.
Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.
EVH opened at $29.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -68.09 and a beta of 2.10.
In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $486,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,707 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $39,004.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,326 shares of company stock worth $1,347,218 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth $24,649,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth $14,833,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,982,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,850,000 after purchasing an additional 394,503 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the third quarter worth $11,661,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the third quarter worth $10,850,000.
About Evolent Health (Get Rating)
Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evolent Health (EVH)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolent Health (EVH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.