-$0.01 EPS Expected for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) will post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is $0.04. Evolent Health also reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVH shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

EVH opened at $29.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -68.09 and a beta of 2.10.

In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $486,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,707 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $39,004.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,326 shares of company stock worth $1,347,218 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth $24,649,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth $14,833,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,982,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,850,000 after purchasing an additional 394,503 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the third quarter worth $11,661,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the third quarter worth $10,850,000.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

