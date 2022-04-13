$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Heartland Express reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays cut Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens cut their price objective on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

HTLD stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.91. The stock had a trading volume of 308,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $19.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is 8.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 123.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 277.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 134,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 99,100 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at about $746,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 47.6% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 103,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 33,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 19.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 160,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 26,365 shares during the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

