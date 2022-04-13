$0.27 EPS Expected for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWTGet Rating) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.23. Redwood Trust posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on RWT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.97. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $14.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.82%.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

