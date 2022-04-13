$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. New Mountain Finance also posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow New Mountain Finance.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 74.33% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

NMFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 14,858 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 54,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMFC traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $13.64. 342,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,790. New Mountain Finance has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 62.83%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in Âdefensive growthÂ industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Mountain Finance (NMFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.