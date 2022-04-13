$0.31 EPS Expected for Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.32. Carter Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carter Bankshares.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $33.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.39 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CARE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Carter Bankshares in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:CARE traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $17.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,470. Carter Bankshares has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $439.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 455,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,385,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 232,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

