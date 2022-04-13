$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. SPS Commerce reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $102.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPSC. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $122.71 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $91.05 and a 52-week high of $174.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 101.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.08 and a 200-day moving average of $137.63.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,829,978.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $541,817.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,080,636 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 359.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,273,000 after acquiring an additional 845,135 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,020,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 19.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,142,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,988,000 after purchasing an additional 342,165 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $44,945,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 6,989.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,093,000 after buying an additional 220,596 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

