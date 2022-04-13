-$0.48 EPS Expected for Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Surface Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.54). Surface Oncology posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Surface Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.68). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Surface Oncology.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 56.34% and a negative net margin of 2,920.92%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Surface Oncology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Surface Oncology stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Surface Oncology has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The company has a market cap of $120.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Surface Oncology by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,326,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,459,000 after purchasing an additional 707,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,562,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after acquiring an additional 137,742 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 56.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,199,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after buying an additional 432,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Surface Oncology by 252.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 525,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 73,596 shares during the period. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8.

