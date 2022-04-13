$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LWGet Rating) to announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.56. Lamb Weston posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 66.02%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.21. 10,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,674. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.17. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.69. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 61.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,239,000 after acquiring an additional 34,488 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 878,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,894,000 after purchasing an additional 28,509 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth about $464,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 596,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,613,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 138,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after buying an additional 19,201 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lamb Weston (LW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.