$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) to announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.56. Lamb Weston posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 66.02%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.21. 10,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,674. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.17. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.69. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 61.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,239,000 after acquiring an additional 34,488 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 878,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,894,000 after purchasing an additional 28,509 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth about $464,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 596,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,613,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 138,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after buying an additional 19,201 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

