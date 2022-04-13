$0.51 EPS Expected for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Phillips Edison & Company, Inc..
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.84%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $890,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $321,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $9,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.
PECO stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.44. 826,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,636. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.52. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $36.35.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%.
About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Get Rating)
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (ÂPECOÂ), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO)
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.