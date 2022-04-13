-$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) to announce ($1.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.97) and the lowest is ($1.14). Six Flags Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($1.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.33 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.15.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $35.75 and a one year high of $50.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 2.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $417,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,040,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 40,611 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

