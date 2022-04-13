$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) will report $1.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.16 billion. Axalta Coating Systems reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year sales of $4.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on AXTA. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.45.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXTA stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.27. 19,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,973. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.58. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

