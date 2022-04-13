$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the highest is $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies reported sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

REZI traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.55. 16,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,575. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 2.35. Resideo Technologies has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $33.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REZI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,391,000 after buying an additional 1,119,006 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,469,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,905,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,750,000 after acquiring an additional 331,689 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,021,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,265,000 after purchasing an additional 581,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,971,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,754 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

