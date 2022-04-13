-$1.50 EPS Expected for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) to announce ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Natera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.74) and the highest is ($1.39). Natera posted earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 102.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year earnings of ($6.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.84) to ($5.56). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($5.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.83) to ($4.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Natera.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.77 and a 200-day moving average of $80.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.99. Natera has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $129.09.

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $37,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $142,561.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $1,030,661 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,079,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $474,337,000 after purchasing an additional 355,574 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $379,131,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,514,000 after purchasing an additional 718,619 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Natera by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,862,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,527,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Natera by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,887,000 after purchasing an additional 204,621 shares in the last quarter.

About Natera (Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natera (NTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.