$1.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) to post $1.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.55 billion and the lowest is $1.53 billion. Hanesbrands posted sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year sales of $7.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

HBI stock opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.95 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 34,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,584,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $611,684,000 after buying an additional 10,015,438 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 546.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,043,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573,173 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,989,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $183,749,000 after buying an additional 2,173,253 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $35,773,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,866.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,200,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,816 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

