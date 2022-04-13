$1.91 Million in Sales Expected for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. Reata Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $940,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 103.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $7.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $13.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $30.94 million, with estimates ranging from $22.11 million to $39.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.72% and a negative net margin of 2,588.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.90) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RETA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

Shares of RETA traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.32. 9,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average is $54.10. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

