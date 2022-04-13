10,002 Shares in AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH) Acquired by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Separately, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AdTheorent during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AdTheorent stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,221. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22. AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADTH shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of AdTheorent from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group began coverage on AdTheorent in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Genuity Capital assumed coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

