105,581 Shares in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 105,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 389,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,040,000 after acquiring an additional 115,812 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at about $480,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

IPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intrepid Potash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

IPI opened at $108.20 on Wednesday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.68 and a 200-day moving average of $50.76.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.56). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 92.42%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $464,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $1,040,770.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,956 shares of company stock valued at $9,881,704. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intrepid Potash (Get Rating)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.