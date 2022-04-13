$117.24 Million in Sales Expected for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) to post sales of $117.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.72 million and the highest is $117.70 million. Sapiens International reported sales of $109.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year sales of $497.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $496.80 million to $498.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $541.46 million, with estimates ranging from $536.69 million to $546.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.63 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ SPNS opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $38.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 481.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Sapiens International during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 32.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

