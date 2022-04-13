12,092 Shares in RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $984,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,569,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,592 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 173,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 27,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000.
Shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF stock opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. RPAR Risk Parity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.45.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for RPAR Risk Parity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPAR Risk Parity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.