12,092 Shares in RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $984,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,569,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,592 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 173,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 27,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF stock opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. RPAR Risk Parity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.45.

