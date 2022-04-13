1,339 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Bought by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 23,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 33,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.39.

Shares of SPG stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,654,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $112.61 and a one year high of $171.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 96.49%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

