$134.93 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) will post $134.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.61 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted sales of $69.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year sales of $523.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $499.70 million to $571.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $489.02 million, with estimates ranging from $460.43 million to $527.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by ($1.30). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $161.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

EGLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, reaching $60.42. 302,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,280. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $70.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.57%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.91%.

In related news, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $60,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $956,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,434 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

