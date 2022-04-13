1,392,861 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Bought by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,392,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,724,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 7.2% of JB Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. JB Capital LLC owned 0.39% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,981,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,241,000 after buying an additional 4,211,407 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,289,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,183,000 after purchasing an additional 501,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,151,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,705,000 after purchasing an additional 934,701 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,851,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,161 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $559,354,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.54. 3,477,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,980. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $48.24 and a 12-month high of $54.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.089 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.