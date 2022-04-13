155,955 Shares in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 155,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRBK. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 55,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 6.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 6.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $974.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $452.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.40 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 25.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

