$171.89 Million in Sales Expected for Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) will report sales of $171.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Olaplex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $166.52 million and the highest is $177.10 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olaplex will report full-year sales of $820.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $812.30 million to $830.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Olaplex.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.06 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLPX. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays raised Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Olaplex from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.31.

In other Olaplex news, CFO Eric Tiziani bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.67. 1,390,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,205. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.60. Olaplex has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $30.41.

About Olaplex (Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olaplex (OLPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.