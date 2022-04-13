19,280 Shares in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EGP. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth about $793,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.44.

EGP stock opened at $202.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.50. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.86. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.50 and a twelve month high of $229.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. The firm had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 113.11%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

