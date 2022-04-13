$198.68 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) will post $198.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $196.50 million and the highest is $201.00 million. Healthcare Trust of America reported sales of $191.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year sales of $803.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $789.30 million to $819.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $836.90 million, with estimates ranging from $790.80 million to $870.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Healthcare Trust of America.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTA opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. Healthcare Trust of America has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.22. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.16 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 295.46%.

About Healthcare Trust of America (Get Rating)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Trust of America (HTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.