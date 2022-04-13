$2.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.14. Alcoa posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 267.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year earnings of $13.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $18.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $17.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Shares of AA traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,252,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,875,801. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.90 and a 200-day moving average of $62.55. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

In other news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $2,133,797.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $806,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Alcoa by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

