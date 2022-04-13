2,109 Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Match Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in Match Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 17,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTCH. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.13.

Match Group stock opened at $94.13 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.11 and its 200 day moving average is $127.12.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

