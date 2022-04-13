2,280 Shares in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,008,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $101,187,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIN opened at $70.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.96. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.38 and a 52-week high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.67 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIN. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

