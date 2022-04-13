$230.05 Million in Sales Expected for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) to post sales of $230.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $227.30 million to $232.46 million. Sotera Health posted sales of $212.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $241.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.90 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 852.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 430,628 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Two Creeks Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter worth $7,581,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,181,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,036,000 after acquiring an additional 179,146 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 215,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sotera Health stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $22.09. 3,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,821. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12 and a beta of 0.32. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

