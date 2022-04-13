23,153 Shares in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Acquired by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 23,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,960,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 274,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 43.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 451,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 137,397 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $659,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 527.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 235,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 198,187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $25.35. The company had a trading volume of 676,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,990. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69.

