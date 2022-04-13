2,378 Shares in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELS opened at $78.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.99, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.56. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 114.69%.

Several research analysts have commented on ELS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

