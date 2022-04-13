2,951 Shares in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ARNA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $99.99 on Wednesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.41) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. The company's investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction that is in Phase II clinical trial.

