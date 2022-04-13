$3.02 Million in Sales Expected for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.80 million. Zymeworks reported sales of $640,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 371.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year sales of $33.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $47.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $355.58 million, with estimates ranging from $42.00 million to $713.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZYME. Evercore ISI began coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,363,000 after purchasing an additional 574,073 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Zymeworks by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zymeworks stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.90. 927,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,217. The stock has a market cap of $340.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average is $14.87. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $39.41.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

