$3.56 Billion in Sales Expected for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) to announce $3.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetEase’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.58 billion and the lowest is $3.54 billion. NetEase reported sales of $3.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NetEase will report full-year sales of $14.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 billion to $15.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $16.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.24 billion to $17.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NetEase.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 19.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NetEase in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. 86 Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.11.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $92.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24. NetEase has a 52-week low of $68.62 and a 52-week high of $120.84. The company has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.01 and its 200 day moving average is $97.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 131.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

