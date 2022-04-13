300 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Acquired by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 15,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Unio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $145.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.02. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.10 and a 12-month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 82.43%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

