31,499 Shares in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 622.1% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,701,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,474 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 178.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,482,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,761,000 after acquiring an additional 949,632 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,138,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,368,000 after purchasing an additional 437,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,899,000 after purchasing an additional 329,700 shares during the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

Shares of BYD opened at $61.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $50.38 and a 1 year high of $72.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.63 and a 200-day moving average of $64.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.97.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $879.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

