$4.60 EPS Expected for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) will announce $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.70. Parker-Hannifin reported earnings of $4.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year earnings of $18.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.00 to $18.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $18.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.61 to $20.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PH. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.73.

Shares of PH stock traded up $2.70 on Wednesday, hitting $272.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,635. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $266.94 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.47. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,138 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,070,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 455.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,517,000 after purchasing an additional 793,154 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,564,000 after purchasing an additional 534,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52,973.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 429,082 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

