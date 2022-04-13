4,083 Shares in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HGV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HGV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

HGV opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.20. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.22 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations (Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.