$444.02 Million in Sales Expected for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) will post $444.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $373.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $492.31 million. Hudbay Minerals reported sales of $313.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $425.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBM. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -2.15%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold dorÃ©; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

