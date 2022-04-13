$46.58 Million in Sales Expected for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) to post sales of $46.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.37 million. Open Lending posted sales of $44.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year sales of $221.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $218.29 million to $230.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $275.39 million, with estimates ranging from $266.34 million to $287.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Open Lending had a return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 40.46%. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPRO. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

Shares of LPRO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.15. 12,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a current ratio of 16.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.73. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.36. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $44.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Open Lending by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,086,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,630,000 after buying an additional 1,392,801 shares during the last quarter. True Wind Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,615,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Open Lending by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,677,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,106,000 after buying an additional 127,856 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its stake in Open Lending by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,902,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,702,000 after buying an additional 781,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Open Lending by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,526,000 after buying an additional 1,334,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

