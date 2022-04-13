48,290 Shares in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU) Acquired by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPACU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $10.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Profile

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to seek businesses in the online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure industries.

